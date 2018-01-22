DA urges matriculants to apply for Western Cape premier’s project

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is urging matriculants from the class of 2017 in the Western Cape, who are not studying further, to apply for the Premier’s Advancement of Youth (PAY) project.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee for the Premier, Daylin Mitchell, on Monday said the PAY project offers 700 placements within the provincial government structures to deserving matriculants.

Mitchell said they could gain valuable work experience in the public sector, contactable references for their CV, a set of skills to render them marketable and employable, and an opportunity to make informed career choices.

“As the DA in the Western Cape, we remain committed to upskilling our young people and affording them an opportunity to a prosperous dignified life through sustainable jobs. The PAY project is further proof of our commitment to creating an open, opportunity society for all,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the PAY project is a phenomenal opportunity for previously disadvantaged matriculants to create a prosperous life for themselves after school, without a tertiary education.

The successful matriculants gaining exposure to a network of skilled and experienced public officials will groom them for a possible career in public service, or expose them to career avenues they may not initially have considered.

The closing date for applications for the PAY project is on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)