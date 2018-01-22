 
menu
South Africa 22.1.2018 11:07 am

DA urges matriculants to apply for Western Cape premier’s project

Thembelihle Mkhonza
Matriculants search through newspapers for their names, 07 January 2014, at Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto, after the release of the national matric results. Picture: Alaister Russell

Matriculants search through newspapers for their names, 07 January 2014, at Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto, after the release of the national matric results. Picture: Alaister Russell

The PAY project offers 700 placements within the provincial government structures.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is urging matriculants from the class of 2017 in the Western Cape, who are not studying further, to apply for the Premier’s Advancement of Youth (PAY) project.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee for the Premier, Daylin Mitchell, on Monday said the PAY project offers 700 placements within the provincial government structures to deserving matriculants.

Mitchell said they could gain valuable work experience in the public sector, contactable references for their CV, a set of skills to render them marketable and employable, and an opportunity to make informed career choices.

“As the DA in the Western Cape, we remain committed to upskilling our young people and affording them an opportunity to a prosperous dignified life through sustainable jobs. The PAY project is further proof of our commitment to creating an open, opportunity society for all,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the PAY project is a phenomenal opportunity for previously disadvantaged matriculants to create a prosperous life for themselves after school, without a tertiary education.

The successful matriculants gaining exposure to a network of skilled and experienced public officials will groom them for a possible career in public service, or expose them to career avenues they may not initially have considered.

The closing date for applications for the PAY project is on Friday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Convicted former MP not fit to lead Icasa, says DA 19.1.2018
DA demands responses from financial institutions about Steinhoff collapse 19.1.2018
No pay hike for municipal councillors, says DA in Vaal region 18.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.