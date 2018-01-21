Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde could replace Collen Maine – report

Nkabinde who is also the owner of music record label, Mabala Noise, is reportedly in line to become the next leader of the ANCYL.

Nkabinde is the treasurer general of the organisation and has met with Ramaphosa’s team, reports Sunday Sun.

Sources told the tabloid that Nkabinde was up against Thanduxolo Sabelo ANCYL KZN’s secretary.

“Thanduxolo was the hot favourite for the position but Reggie’s name emerged immediately after the 8 January celebrations.

“His name started circulating in political circles, especially those who are ANCYL members and on social media,” said the source.

Nkabinde was alleged to have benefited from tenders after EFF leader Julius Malema made claims he was awarded tenders upon him by Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Nkabinde first caught the attention of the press when he threw a lavish 31st birthday bash on the West Rand in 2015.

The extravagant party featured celebrities such as Sbu Leope and Isibaya stars Nomzamo Mbatha and Jessica Nkosi. Of the soiree, Nkabinde told City Press it amounted to ‘over R 2 million.’ We’ve rounded up a few facts that have emerged about the Mabala Noise co-owner and CEO.

