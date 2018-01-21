Details: How the Guptas, Zuma’s son ‘stole’ millions with the aid of top government officials

Only 1% of R220 million was channeled towards an agricultural project meant to benefit the poor in the Free State.

The rest of the money was siphoned off to the Guptas and Duduzane with the knowledge and aid of government officials. According to City Press, Atul, Rajesh Gupta and their associates Salim Essa and Ronica Ragavan were the directors of companies which received the money from the project.

Former MEC for Agriculture in the Free State Mosebenzi Zwane who is now the minister of mineral resources and who has been previously implicated in having a close relationship with the Guptas, is understood to have chosen a farm in Vrede, deliberately for its remote location and to avoid detection, reports City Press.

The agricultural project, run under government’s zero hunger programme was intended to allocate funds to black farmers in Vrede however no one was identified. Instead head of agriculture Peter Thabethe and chief financial officer Seipati Dlamini approved a contract between Estina, a Gupta linked company and millions was paid out to them over three years.

Atul Gupta reportedly received R10 million, R30 million was deposited to the Bank of Baroda, Oakbay Investments was the beneficiary of R24.5 million, R21 million went to Aerotrading Haven and R16.5 million was given to Gupta company Vargafield with amounts ranging from 5 to 15 million awarded to various Gupta related companies.

Sunday Times reports that the Guptas spent the millions extravagantly. R30 million was used to purchase a private jet, R19 million went to expensive cars, R30 million was spent on the controversial Sun City wedding with R10 million pocketed by Atul and R100 million going towards Gupta companies.

“I further submit that there was no justification for the payment of an amount of ten million to Atul as he had no interest in Estina nor did he provide any farming-related service to Estina and/or Vrede Dairy Farm,” said AFU prosecutor Nkosiphendule Mradla in the preservation order application.

Sunday Times also reports that a source close to the investigation said they were confident authorities in Dubai would comply as property and assets bought by the Guptas in that city were proceeds of crime.

