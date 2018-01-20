NPA to freeze Atul Gupta’s bank account as farm is seized

According to eNCA, the National Prosecuting Authority has seized control of Estina farm as it sets out to recover R1,6 billion from the Guptas.

Damning statements from AFU on the #Gupta-linked Estina dairy project – meant to empower black farmers.

There was "no value for money for the Dept" – or the intended beneficiaries.

This project effectively formed part of a criminal scheme. pic.twitter.com/Q0DfPfPCWI — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 20, 2018

Meanwile, parliament committee chairperson ANC’s Mathole Motshekga, said: “The Committee expressed the wish that this process should continue without fear or favour … Nobody is above the law.”

According to reports, the AFU successfully applied for three separate orders last month from the high courts in Pretoria and Bloemfontein, in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. It provides for the preservation of assets of defendants as well as suspects in criminal cases. If they are convicted, the assets are permanently forfeited to the State.

