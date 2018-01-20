 
South Africa 20.1.2018 09:27 pm

NPA to freeze Atul Gupta’s bank account as farm is seized

Citizen Reporter
Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

The NPA has confirmed that it is in the process of freezing Atul Gupta’s bank account and has seized a farm in the Free State belonging to the influential family.

According to eNCA, the National Prosecuting Authority has seized control of Estina farm as it sets out to recover R1,6 billion from the Guptas.

Meanwile, parliament committee chairperson ANC’s Mathole Motshekga, said: “The Committee expressed the wish that this process should continue without fear or favour … Nobody is above the law.”

According to reports, the AFU successfully applied for three separate orders last month from the high courts in Pretoria and Bloemfontein, in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. It provides for the preservation of assets of defendants as well as suspects in criminal cases. If they are convicted, the assets are permanently forfeited to the State.

Asset Forfeiture Unit’s hunt for R50bn state-capture loot turbocharged

