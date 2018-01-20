‘Cyril will be able to charm investors in Davos’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has what it takes to bring investors to South Africa and he will do so successfully, a senior political analyst has said.

Another expert concurred, saying the action taken by the National Prosecuting Authority against Gupta-linked companies involved in state capture will put him in good stead in Davos.

Ramaphosa is leading a strong Team SA delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for the forum’s annual gathering next week.

He vowed to use anti-corruption, the country’s new-found social compact and unity within the ruling ANC as bait to attract foreign investors to bring their money to grow the SA economy.

He indicated that the new ANC leadership would like to see “synchronised” economic growth and economic recovery. Political analyst Steven Friedman says Ramaphosa is the leader investors want.

He said because Ramaphosa has credibility with investors, they will take him seriously in Davos. “They will want details on his plans but he will be able to provide them,” he said. Friedman said the social compact that Ramaphosa adopted is the only approach which will place SA on a sustainablegrowth path because it recognises that all the major economic interests are dependent on each other.

This week, Ramaphosa told a pre-Davos briefing that social compact – a productive co-operation between business, labour, government and civil society would be a key feature of his leadership.

Analyst Ralph Mathekga gave Ramaphosa his approval as a leader likely to crack it.

