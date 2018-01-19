National Hug Day – 21 January

The Big Hug campaign was created by a group of extraordinary kids wanting to lead the charge towards more empathy and healing by connecting the world through a big hug.

With the help of the public, these children will attempt to set a Guinness World Record on National Hug Day for the largest group hug in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday, January 21. Their aim is not only to set the record, but to create a movement of hugging around the world.

So, on National Hug Day, Huggies South Africa has reached out to encourage you to take a moment and hug those around you in support of the movement.

Each time we sincerely hug someone, we are conveying our love and joy for that person in a way that can never be explained through our words alone.

It is known that human contact has many health benefits, and has been proven to improve both psychological and physical development. It can help build a good immune system, decrease the risk of heart disease, and decrease levels of stress in women. Never underestimate the value of physical touch or hugging your children.

No baby should go unhugged, says Huggies

Some facts About Hugging:

On average people spend an hour a month hugging. That doesn’t sound like much, but the average hug is under 10 seconds long

A full-body hug stimulates your nervous system while decreasing feelings of loneliness

Children who aren’t hugged have delays in walking, talking and reading

A quick hug has a near-immediate impact on health – lowering your heart rate and inducing a calming effect while also leading to a more upbeat mood

Hugging has just as much benefit for the person doing the hugging as the person being hugged

Touch is described as a universal language that can communicate distinct emotions

Touch alone can reveal emotions including anger, fear, disgust, love, gratitude and sympathy

“At Huggies, we are part of the parenting journey from the very first moment and we believe that a baby receives their very first hug from their parents and their second hug from Huggies. We believe in the Power of Hugs to ensure that all babies get the Hugs they need to thrive, from the most delicate to the most vulnerable. No baby should go unhugged,” says Nthabiseng Leso, Brand Manager: POME, Huggies.

“We want to encourage South Africans to take a moment on the 21st January and hug those around them in support of these incredible children who are wanting to change the world with a great “Big Hug”” concludes, Morné Van Emmenes, Brand Manager: Moving Baby.

