 
menu
South Africa 18.1.2018 11:36 am

KZN police recover 35 illegal guns in one week, arrest 38

Thembelihle Mkhonza
Image courtesy stockxchnge.com

Image courtesy stockxchnge.com

Thirty-eight suspects are facing charges of possessing unlicensed firearms.

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered 35 unlicensed firearms with a total of 190 rounds of ammunitions in a week-long anti-crime operation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele on Thursday said the firearms include pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Police also seized homemade guns.

“All recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crimes in the country. Arrests were made in different areas like Msinga, Greytown, KwaMashu, Umlazi, Pietermaritzburg, Mpumalanga, Dundee and Ladysmith,” Mbhele said.

The colonel said 38 suspects were arrested during the operation. They have since appeared in different magistrate’s court facing charges of possessing unlicensed firearms.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Eastern Cape policing operations net more than 1 200 suspects in one week

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Eastern Cape police make more than 800 arrests in a week 2.1.2018
North West police arrest more than 100 suspects over the weekend 2.1.2018
Roodepoort police arrest 31 suspects 12.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 William The Brave

VALUE BET

RACE 9 Trip To Ibiza

RACE MEETING

18 January Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.