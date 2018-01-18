KZN police recover 35 illegal guns in one week, arrest 38

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered 35 unlicensed firearms with a total of 190 rounds of ammunitions in a week-long anti-crime operation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele on Thursday said the firearms include pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Police also seized homemade guns.

“All recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crimes in the country. Arrests were made in different areas like Msinga, Greytown, KwaMashu, Umlazi, Pietermaritzburg, Mpumalanga, Dundee and Ladysmith,” Mbhele said.

The colonel said 38 suspects were arrested during the operation. They have since appeared in different magistrate’s court facing charges of possessing unlicensed firearms.

– African News Agency (ANA)

