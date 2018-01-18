Dis-Chem target of union’s anger

Scores of Dis-Chem workers affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) have downed tools in a nationwide strike over unpaid bonuses and unfair labour practices.

Striking workers yesterday picketed outside the retailer’s headquarters in Midrand, demanding that management hear their calls for better working conditions. Carrying placards, workers further made demands for the union to be recognised by Dis-Chem.

According to strikers, DisChem only provides benefits to people who do not belong to trade unions or belong to trade unions that fall under the preferences of the retailer.