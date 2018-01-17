Gallery: All the action from Hoërskool Overvaal

The Citizen photographer Yeshiel Panchia was in the midst of all the protest action that has been happening at Hoerskool Overval.

Parents have been protesting to get their children back into school for 2018 despite the court ruling that was in the school’s favor against the inclusion of english as first language for students this year at the Afrikaans school .

A member of the EFF stands outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Members of the ANC and EFF protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

A protestor throws tires onto a burning pile outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

Police pursue and fire upon protestors outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

Police pursue and fire upon protestors outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

A protestor throws tires onto a burning pile outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

Members of the ANC and EFF protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Members of the ANC and EFF protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

ANC and EFF protestors flee as police deploy stun grenades outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

A protesting woman injured by a rubber bullet cries in pain outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

A South African Police officer assists a student in raising the South African flag during the first day of school at Everest Primary in Westbury, Johannesburg on 17 January 2018. Today marked the first day returning to school for many students across the country. Yeshiel Panchia

Members of the ANC and EFF protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Members of the ANC and EFF protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

A protestor is arrested outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

An ANC member is arrested outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

Members of the ANC and EFF protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

A protestor throws tires onto a burning pile outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

A protester lies injured after being shot in the face at close range by police rubber bullets outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

Members of the ANC and EFF protest outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia





































For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.