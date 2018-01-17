 
South Africa 17.1.2018 05:50 pm

Gallery: All the action from Hoërskool Overvaal

Carlos Muchave/ Yeshiel Panchia
A protestor throws tires onto a burning pile outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeneging on 17 January 2018. Members of the ANC, EFF and parents protested outside the school due to a court ruling supporting the school not include English First Language students this year as it is an Afrikaans school. Picture. The protest turned violent, with police using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Yeshiel Panchia

After a court ruling which was in favor for Hoerskool Overvaal, parents protested to get their children back into school for 2018.

The Citizen photographer Yeshiel Panchia was in the midst of all the protest action that has been happening at Hoerskool Overval.

Parents have been protesting to get their children back into school for 2018 despite the court ruling that was in the school’s favor against the inclusion of english as first language for students this year at the Afrikaans school .

 

 

 

 

