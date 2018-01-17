 
South Africa 17.1.2018 11:42 am

Several children injured in taxi crash in Umlazi

Thembelihle Mkhonza
Taxi crash on Sibusiso Mdakane Drive in Umlazi E Section. Picture: Supplied

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Several people were injured after a taxi crashed on Wednesday morning in Umlazi, south of Durban, emergency service Rescue Care said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said community members rushed several injured children between the ages of six and fifteen years to hospital in their private vehicles.

“Six children were still at the scene and sustained minor to moderate injuries,” he said.

“They were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

Jamieson said the cause of the accident was still unknown and police were investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

