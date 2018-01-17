Several children injured in taxi crash in Umlazi

Several people were injured after a taxi crashed on Wednesday morning in Umlazi, south of Durban, emergency service Rescue Care said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said community members rushed several injured children between the ages of six and fifteen years to hospital in their private vehicles.

“Six children were still at the scene and sustained minor to moderate injuries,” he said.

“They were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

Jamieson said the cause of the accident was still unknown and police were investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.