South Africa 17.1.2018 11:44 am

Factory damaged after fire in Umbilo

Thembelihle Mkhonza
Factory damaged after Umbilo fire. Photo: Rescue Care

The cause of the fire is not immediately apparent.

A factory has been damaged after a fire gutted a premises in Umbilo in Durban.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for private emergency services provider Rescue Care, said that on Tuesday after 8pm, paramedics arrived on the scene with the Durban Fire Department to find the factory in Khumzimpi Shezi Road ablaze.

“The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by firemen. No injuries were reported on scene as the factory was closed at the time of incident,” Jamieson said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent, but SAPS and the fire department are investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

