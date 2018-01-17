GALLERY: Back to school 2018
Pictures by Neil McCartney
Lyric Nichols and Ashton Meyer on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2017. Picture: Neil McCartney
Wednesday, 17 January marked the first day of school for many children in the country.
The first day of school has seen big dreamers enter Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale.
Mateo Govender on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney Jaiden Sukdeo on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney Ntandoyenkosi Bombo on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney Madison Labuschagne on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney Zyler Sookrim on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney
