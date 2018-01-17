GALLERY: Back to school 2018

The first day of school has seen big dreamers enter Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale.

Mateo Govender on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Jaiden Sukdeo on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Ntandoyenkosi Bombo on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Madison Labuschagne on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Zyler Sookrim on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney









For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.