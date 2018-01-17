 
menu
South Africa 17.1.2018 10:32 am

GALLERY: Back to school 2018

Pictures by Neil McCartney
Lyric Nichols and Ashton Meyer on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2017. Picture: Neil McCartney

Lyric Nichols and Ashton Meyer on the first day of Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale, 17 Januray 2017. Picture: Neil McCartney

Wednesday, 17 January marked the first day of school for many children in the country.

The first day of school has seen big dreamers enter Grade 1 at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale.

28 500 Gauteng pupils still looking for places

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Gauteng MEC Lesufi opens R97m school in poor community 17.1.2018
6 hacks every learner should know 16.1.2018
Registration flaws must be ironed out 16.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.