South Africa 16.1.2018 06:12 pm

UPDATE : Cape Town’s central railway line to reopen on Wednesday

Songezo Ndlendle

Prasa and Untu on Tuesday confirmed that they had agreed to restore the service on Wednesday.

Services on Cape Town’s central line will be restored on Wednesday, this after it was suspended last week following the murder of a security guard at Khayelitsha station.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) had said its members were no longer prepared to work on the line, which serves Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas, due to safety concerns.

In a statement on Tuesday, Prasa said: “Prasa and Untu will continue however to call on community members and commuters to report acts of vandalism and crime against its passengers and employees to the police, to take pictures and videos of any negative incidences they witness against Metrorail.”

Tens of thousands of commuters have been stranded and forced to make alternative transport arrangements after Untu said its staff were not prepared to work on the line following last week’s murder.

“Prasa and Untu are also experiencing the negative impact of crime against the employees and members of Untu as results of criminal attacks and the lack of respect for the hard work and sacrifices made in delivering the service.”

Prasa said it is appreciative of the willingness of Untu to find a workable solution to return the service, even in the face of rampant attacks against its asset and most importantly to its passengers and employees.

Metrorail Western Cape has offered a standing reward of up to R25,000 payable for any information reported leading to a conviction on any serious crime committed on the Western Cape service.

– African News Agency (ANA)

