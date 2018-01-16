 
menu
South Africa 16.1.2018 10:29 am

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hits back at Pearl Thusi

Nica Schreuder
Thusi and Ndlozi engaged in a bit of a Twitter spat over H&M (Photo by Gallo Images)

Thusi and Ndlozi engaged in a bit of a Twitter spat over H&M (Photo by Gallo Images)

Twitter was once again the site of choice in Thusi and Ndlozi’s opposing views on the current H&M debacle.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has has hit back at the actress after she spoke out against the actions of EFF supporters who ransacked and vandalised various H&M stores, in response to the international clothing brand’s ‘racist’ advert.

In Thusi’s tweet, she points to the EFF spreading violence and fear, instead of dealing with the issue at hand in a calm manner. Her tweet was in response to EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s tweet, which sated that the “racist institution” will be visited by the red brigade.

The Twitter spat sparked responses from many users, who berated Thusi, calling her privileged and accusing her of trying to strike deals with H&M.

Ndlozi weighed in and tweeted that Thusi was “an ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages”.

See how the Twitter rant started below:

VIDEOS: EFF storms H&M stores in protest over ‘racist’ online ad

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Pearl Thusi blasts EFF for vandalism of H&M stores 16.1.2018
Racism time bomb is ticking 16.1.2018
Mashaba labelled a dictator as troubles arise within DA 16.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 2 GOLDEN MAN

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 2 MONARCH AIR

RACE MEETING

16 January 2018 Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.