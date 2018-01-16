EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hits back at Pearl Thusi

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has has hit back at the actress after she spoke out against the actions of EFF supporters who ransacked and vandalised various H&M stores, in response to the international clothing brand’s ‘racist’ advert.

In Thusi’s tweet, she points to the EFF spreading violence and fear, instead of dealing with the issue at hand in a calm manner. Her tweet was in response to EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s tweet, which sated that the “racist institution” will be visited by the red brigade.

The Twitter spat sparked responses from many users, who berated Thusi, calling her privileged and accusing her of trying to strike deals with H&M.

Ndlozi weighed in and tweeted that Thusi was “an ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages”.

ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages. It would be a waist of breath to show her that she’s adopted the oppressor’s language to describe blacks. Will she also be distancing herself from savage movies like of Solomon Mahlangu? https://t.co/BYhd1nEead — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 16, 2018

See how the Twitter rant started below:

So instead of fighting at their level you’re just going to vandalize stores and establishments? Spread violence and fear? Oh, ok.

Just misrepresent us all as savages then. https://t.co/ocRq309Cqx — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2018

The DA needs to relax. They’re like an annoying ex. Omg. https://t.co/FKGdpqjXgs — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) January 14, 2018

Bo pearl are trying to secure few deals,and acting like activist here on Twitter but never been on the ground.. — DUKS (@DUKSmatome1) January 13, 2018

@PearlThusi people have been making racist statements for a long time and we keep expressing how sad we feel but they still don't get the message. How then must we fight the racists????????? — Akhona (@akhonom) January 13, 2018

Of course it's not representing you, and your Privilege. Busy being the gate keepers of racist capitalists with always responding with modesty to derogatory terms. — Phumza Luthango (@PLuthango) January 13, 2018

Yaz nawe Pearl we don't want to be allergic to you please don't supplement our anger. — nothing to something (@SphesihlePatri5) January 13, 2018

