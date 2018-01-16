 
South Africa 16.1.2018 09:59 am

WATCH LIVE: Keorapetse Kgositsile’s funeral service

Citizen Reporter
Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile speaks during a poetry evening sponsored by The Citizen held at the University of Johannesburg's library in their Auckland Park campus, 17 March 2015. Picture Neil McCartney

Kgositsile is being laid to rest today in a special official funeral.

Poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile’s funeral was declared a special official funeral by President Jacob Zuma, the presidency said in a statement.

“The renowned professor, who was a veteran activist and a giant of the liberation struggle, passed away on Wednesday, 3 January 2018.”

Kgositsile was a recipient of the National Order of Ikamanga for his contribution to the field of literature and was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa’s second National Poet Laureate.

He taught literature at various institutions across the world, including the University of California in Los Angeles, North Carolina University, State University of New York, University of Denver, University of Nairobi, University of Botswana, and the University Of Fort Hare, the presidency said.

Watch the live funeral service below.

Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at Keorapetse Kgositsile’s special official funeral

