WATCH LIVE: Keorapetse Kgositsile’s funeral service

Poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile’s funeral was declared a special official funeral by President Jacob Zuma, the presidency said in a statement.

“The renowned professor, who was a veteran activist and a giant of the liberation struggle, passed away on Wednesday, 3 January 2018.”

Kgositsile was a recipient of the National Order of Ikamanga for his contribution to the field of literature and was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa’s second National Poet Laureate.

He taught literature at various institutions across the world, including the University of California in Los Angeles, North Carolina University, State University of New York, University of Denver, University of Nairobi, University of Botswana, and the University Of Fort Hare, the presidency said.

Watch the live funeral service below.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.