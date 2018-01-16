 
menu
South Africa 16.1.2018 05:04 am

Six get bail for school theft

Virginia Keppler
Stock image

Stock image

The other suspects were an SGB member, a community policing forum member and three general assistants at the school.

Nellmapius Primary School student governing body (SGB) chairperson and five others allegedly caught stealing food and stationery for poor pupils at the school were released on R1 000 bail each yesterday.

The other suspects were an SGB member, a community policing forum member and three general assistants at the school.

They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. The Gauteng department of education said the accused allegedly gained access to the school last Thursday night and stole food and stationery.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the police found them in possession of stolen goods.

Schools tablet theft shock

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Former police captain appears in Limpopo court for theft of State firearm 8.1.2018
Kempton Park police warn about spike in gate motor theft 14.12.2017
Ex-deputy minister Manana was twice convicted of theft 8.11.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 2 GOLDEN MAN

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 2 MONARCH AIR

RACE MEETING

16 January 2018 Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.