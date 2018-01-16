Six get bail for school theft

Nellmapius Primary School student governing body (SGB) chairperson and five others allegedly caught stealing food and stationery for poor pupils at the school were released on R1 000 bail each yesterday.

The other suspects were an SGB member, a community policing forum member and three general assistants at the school.

They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. The Gauteng department of education said the accused allegedly gained access to the school last Thursday night and stole food and stationery.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the police found them in possession of stolen goods.