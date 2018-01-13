 
menu
South Africa 13.1.2018 01:18 pm

Ramaphosa welcomes state capture commission

Raahil Sain
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks with union representatives at the 6th Central Comittee of Cosatu at St George's Hotel in Centurion on 30 May 2017. Ramaphosa discussed the role of the union in the alliance as and received strong support from attendees. Picture: Yeshiel

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks with union representatives at the 6th Central Comittee of Cosatu at St George's Hotel in Centurion on 30 May 2017. Ramaphosa discussed the role of the union in the alliance as and received strong support from attendees. Picture: Yeshiel

Ramaphosa says the party’s top priority will be to pursue those responsible for state capture.

African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday welcomed the appointment of a commission of inquiry into state capture.

Speaking at the ANC’s 106th anniversary celebrations at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday, he said corruption in state-owned enterprises (SoEs) had undermined government’s programmes to address poverty and unemployment.

Corruption had weakened key institutions, discouraged investment, and contributed to divisions within the ANC and its alliance partners, Ramaphosa said.

Anti-corruption efforts in the state should be more effectively co-ordinated and all forms of corruption should be exposed and the guilty parties prosecuted.

“This includes corruption, collusion, and other criminal activity in the private sector, which must be fought with equal diligence and determination.”

A top priority was to pursue those responsible for state capture.

“We shall confront corruption and state capture in all the forms and manifestations that these scourges assume. This includes the immediate establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture. The investigation and prosecution of those responsible will be given top priority.”

The ANC at its Luthuli House headquarters would also hold to account any party member who sought to divide the party in the “year of renewal”, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ:

ANC committed to land expropriation, says Ramaphosa

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa notes ANC commitment to free higher education 13.1.2018
Details: Zuma booed at #ANC106 birthday celebrations 13.1.2018
ANC wants a new culture of being on time – Ramaphosa 13.1.2018

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 NO 1 BRAXTON

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 5 THE SMELL OF RAIN

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.