South Africa 13.1.2018 06:19 am

Unisa paves way for walk-in applicants

Rorisang Kgosana
Students queue for registration outside the University of South Africa Durban campus as tertiary institutions are starting registrations. Picture Phumlani THABETHE DATE 11 JANUARY 2016

Unisa will open its doors for walk-in applications including those that receive funding from NSFAS.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) will open its doors for walk-in applications, including funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, on Monday to afford first-time students an opportunity for free higher education, according to the Economic Freedom Fighters student command (EFFSC).

Scores of students who had arrived to reregister or try their luck in submitting an application were turned away by members of the EFFSC, who shut down the Sunnyside campus yesterday.

Parts of Justice Mohamed Street were closed off by police as EFFSC picketed outside the campus.

They were demanding the university adhere to President Jacob Zuma’s sudden announcement of free higher education by accepting applications of admission by Monday.

“What is the difference between someone who applies today and someone who applied last year?” asked Unisa EFFSC chairperson Ofentse Fanon Moema.

