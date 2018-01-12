Trevor Noah paves way for Madinga

Joining the cast of long-running internationally acclaimed The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, which has won 24 Primetime Emmy Awards, is Loyiso Madinga, who has been announced as the first African comic correspondent to host topical segments for the African broadcast.

“I am really excited to create a voice for local satire. What is really great is this places an authentic spotlight on local comedy and presents a reality that combats the stereotypical perception of Africa. Being part of the Daily Show, I get to join the best conversation in the world,” said the 31-year-old Madinga.

Having started his journey in comedy six years ago after being introduced by fellow comedian and SABC 1 Real Goboza host Donovan Goliath, Madinga first stepped onto the scene while pursuing his former occupation in advertising, which he admits to not being as great as he imagined.

Shortly after his introduction to comedy, Madinga toured alongside American comedy show host Trevor Noah in 2014, gaining a passion for the stand-up stage.

Madinga’s new role will see him inserting local relevance to the global hit; the South African-based correspondent’s segments will air intermittently on Comedy Central across the continent.

