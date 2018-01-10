De Lille claims attacks on her are about power and positions

Following reports that the DA’s metro regional executive – which is made up of its City of Cape Town caucus – had taken a decision to remove Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille from her position amid allegations of a corruption cover up in her administration, De Lille has slammed her detractors within the party.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, De Lille said the statement released by the regional executive did not represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus because they never met. The regional executive was expected to meet on Tuesday evening to deliberate on the mayor’s future.

De Lille claimed the push for her removal was motivated by a rush to get rid of her and appoint DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela the next executive mayor.

The mayor has faced mounting pressure within the DA to step down following the release of a report from independent investigators from Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys, which reportedly included a number of damning allegations of misconduct against her, as well as a report commissioned by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The DA’s federal executive is expected to meet on Sunday to discuss submissions made by De Lille motivating why she should not be relieved of her duties as the city’s mayor.

Read the mayor’s tweets below:

I would like to set the record straight regarding a statement issued by the DA Regional Executive.Firstly, this statement does not represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus because they never met. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

Secondly after this statement by Grant Twigg was issued I received numerous calls from members from various the branches of the DA saying that they have never been consulted on this statement by the Regional Executive nor have they given them the mandate. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

The Regional Executive chaired by Grant Twigg is meant to represent DA branches as well as DA members. The Regional Executive therefore needs to provide the proof of when they met with the branches and what mandate they received from the branches. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

It is only fair that this proof is provided to understand whether the DA members and branches were consulted.They can do this by providing a list of the meetings which took place when branches took decisions. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

It is clear that the Regional Executive are confused about their role and function. This is yet another example of the flagrant disregard for process within the DA in their rush to get rid of me and make Minister Bonginkosi Madikizela the next Executive Mayor. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

Statements such as these illustrate my previous statements that these attacks on me have been about power and positions all along. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

The Regional Executive should explain why they have chosen to only represent their jackets considering that many branches and members are not in support of this so-called motion. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) January 10, 2018

