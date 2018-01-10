 
South Africa 10.1.2018 01:58 pm

De Lille claims attacks on her are about power and positions

Thapelo Lekabe
FILE PICTURE: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

The regional executive was expected to meet on Tuesday evening to deliberate on the mayor’s future.

Following reports that the DA’s metro regional executive – which is made up of its City of Cape Town caucus – had taken a decision to remove Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille from her position amid allegations of a corruption cover up in her administration, De Lille has slammed her detractors within the party.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, De Lille said the statement released by the regional executive did not represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus because they never met. The regional executive was expected to meet on Tuesday evening to deliberate on the mayor’s future.

De Lille claimed the push for her removal was motivated by a rush to get rid of her and appoint DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela the next executive mayor.

The mayor has faced mounting pressure within the DA to step down following the release of a report from independent investigators from Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys, which reportedly included a number of damning allegations of misconduct against her, as well as a report commissioned by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The DA’s federal executive is expected to meet on Sunday to discuss submissions made by De Lille motivating why she should not be relieved of her duties as the city’s mayor.

Read the mayor’s tweets below:

