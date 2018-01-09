 
menu
South Africa 9.1.2018 05:10 am

Listeria outbreak, wake-up call for food sector

Amanda Watson
Hospital. Image: File photo

Hospital. Image: File photo

The industry should take the outbreak of listeriosis extremely seriously, says Linda Jackson of Food Focus.

There’s still a long road ahead for the department of health and its current headache, listeria monocytogenes.

“Locating the source of the listeria presents a huge challenge, in fact the Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi commented this morning that it was like ‘looking for a needle in a haystack’,” said Bridget Day of Food Focus.

“This is why it is so important for effective communication to the food industry on these issues. The department of health and the NICD are using all channels available to them to disseminate requests for the industry to come forward with details of any positive results,” Day said.

Linda Jackson, also of Food Focus, said the industry should take the outbreak of listeriosis extremely seriously.

“Although we are in a reactive situation at the moment, we believe that this is a wake-up call to the food industry to get their ‘house in order’ and ensure they are following best practices and addressing the threat of listeria – and other foodborne illnesses – effectively and proactively, to prevent a repeat of this terrible outbreak,” Jackson said.

The department is putting a plan in place for environmental health practitioners from municipalities in the most affected provinces (Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal) to inspect food processing facilities, including packaging at distribution plants for bigger retailers and to take samples. This will definitely assist in locating the source of the outbreak.”

Day said there were about 17 strains of listeria to date.

More listeria cases hit Tshwane, says MMC

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Govt’s action on disease laudable 9.1.2018
More listeria cases hit Tshwane, says MMC 3.1.2018
3 ways to prevent listeriosis 6.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 5 PEROVSKIA

VALUE BET

RACE 8 NO 2 BENDY BULLET

RACE MEETING

9 January Durbanville

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.