Safer festive season operations continue, 484 suspects arrested

Police in Sedibeng on Saturday 06 January 2018 arrested a murder suspect in Evaton, and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the commission of crime.

This arrest was just one of many intelligence-driven operations by the South African Police Service, complemented by intensified roadblocks as majority travellers head back from holiday, stop-and-search operations, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracking of wanted suspects, as well as heightened police visibility at hotspots.

Other suspects were arrested in Gauteng for offences ranging from armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of drugs, assault, drunk and driving, business robbery, possession of hijacked vehicle; while about 44 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni North for crimes including rape, house breaking, possession of suspected stolen and hijacked vehicles, possession of dagga, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault.

Ninety-seven suspects were nabbed by the police in Ekurhuleni Central for business robbery, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, house breaking and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police from West Rand conducted operations that yielded in the arrest of 114 suspects for assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of stolen motor vehicle, amongst other crimes.

Johannesburg West police conducted joint operations with the community and other law enforcement agencies which led to the arrest of 66 suspects for crimes such as possession of illegal substances, rape, assault, shoplifting, housebreaking.

All arrested suspects will appear before the court soon.

