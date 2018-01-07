Magashule stuns with poison claims – report

Free State Premier Ace Magashule this past week reportedly claimed one of his allies had been poisoned shortly before passing away.

The burial for Free State head of the police, roads and transport department Sandile Msibi took place on Thursday in Parys, where Magashule shocked mourners with his claims, City Press reports.

Msibi died while under investigation by the Hawks following allegations of channelling millions of rands of provincial government funds to his personal attorney, and allegedly secured a lucrative provincial government contract for a close friend.

It has been reported that some workers in Mangaung met the news of his death with celebration.

But according to the Free State premier, Msibi was a “true revolutionary” who rubbed white supremacy and white monopoly capital the wrong way.

Magashule commended Msibi for diverting tenders away from white-owned firms to “benefit blacks”. This, the premier suggested, was the reason he became a target for his alleged poisoners.

City Press reports, however, that activists in the Free State say Msibi could have been killed by his collaborators in corruption because they had no use for him anymore. They claimed Msibi had been ill since August, and Magashule could have helped sooner if he had wanted to.

