University of Zim fights to revoke Grace Mugabe’s PhD – report

Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe could be with one less qualification once a probe into her Doctor of Philosophy degree is done.

Three years after earning her qualification from the department of sociology at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has launched a probe into the legitimacy of her PhD, the Zimbabwe Independent reports.

Grace Mugabe attained the degree when her husband, ousted Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was the chancellor at all universities across the country. Her husband, however, has subsequently been forced to step down as the head of state, making her vulnerable to investigations into the legitimacy of her degree.

The probe comes after concerns that she did not follow the same procedures and fulfill the same requirements as other candidates to earn a PhD.

The department of sociology at UZ reportedly wrote a petition to Zacc flagging the qualification as “very suspicious”. In the petition, the department wants Mugabe’s degree qualification to be nullified and withdrawn.