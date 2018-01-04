Former Eastern Cape councillor re-arrested on corruption charges

A 54-year-old former councillor was re-arrested in Aliwal North by the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) this week for illegally selling municipal plots to members of the public.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said Ntombizanele Williams, a former councillor at Maletswai Municipality, appeared before the Aliwal North Magistrate‘s Court on corruption charges.

Williams was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court the same day.

Williams remains in custody pending her next court appearance on January 10.

Feni said it was alleged that during 2015 Williams sold Maletswai Municipal plots to members of the public for between R2 000 and R10 000.

“She allegedly promised the buyers that the RDP houses which would be built there would automatically be theirs.

“She was first arrested by the Serious Corruption Investigation unit during 2015. She failed to appear before court on 24 April 2017 and a warrant for her arrest was issued during the same day. “

– African News Agency (ANA)