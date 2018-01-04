 
South Africa 4.1.2018 02:34 pm

Suspect arrested for break-in at PE bank

Raahil Sain
Port Elizabeth police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect within an hour following a break-in at a bank in Govan Mbeki Avenue.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at around 11pm on Wednesday night police were alerted by the bank’s security that a suspect could be seen on CCTV cameras.

“Description of the suspect was provided and soon after, K9 members spotted the suspect in Middle street, not far from the crime scene,” said Naidu.

Naidu said the suspect’s hands were bleeding and a monitor was found in his possession.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on a charge of housebreaking and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Brigadier Neil Jantjies commended the members for their swift response and speedy arrest.

– African News Agency (ANA)

