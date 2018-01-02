GALLERY: New Year’s Eve in Hillbrow
Pictures by Yeshiel Panchia
Police Nyala's patrol in a convoy on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The police intensified their patrols across the city in order to ensure a safe transition into 2018. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Police patrolled the streets of Hillbrow on 31 December, 2017 in order to ensure a safe transition into 2018.
Police technicians repair the lights on a Nyala before a patrol on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The police intensified their patrols across the city in order to ensure a safe transition into 2018. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia Police Nyala's patrol in a convoy on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The police intensified their patrols across the city in order to ensure a safe transition into 2018. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia An apartment fire is attended to by residents and police with blankets and water on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The police intensified their patrols across the city in order to ensure a safe transition into 2018. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia Emergency Services volunteers attend to a taxi driver alleged to have crashed his taxi while drunk on New Years Eve in Hillbrow on 31 December 2017. Volunteer Emergency Service personnel were heavily utilised as many government EMT's had no overtime remaining due to working at the ANC's National Elective Conference. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia Residents of Hillbrow pose for the camera on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The police intensified their patrols across the city in order to ensure a safe transition into 2018. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia Police remove a the remains of a crashed taxi on New Years Eve in Hillbrow on 31 December 2017. The driver was alleged to have been drunk when the vehicle crashed, and was in a critical condition. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia Two stabbing victims await Emergency Services on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The men were attacked by a group of 6 men without any known motivation. The suspects were later pursued but not caught. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia A man viewing the scene of a stabbing is illuminated by a police officer's torch on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The men were attacked by a group of 6 men without any known motivation. The suspects were later pursued but not caught. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia Police officers detain a man suspected to have participated in a stabbing on New Years Eve in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on 31 December 2017. The man pursued was later found to simply have run from police because he was drunk. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia