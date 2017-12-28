Four Port Elizabeth inmates re-arrested after escape

The inmates escaped from custody while en route to St Albans Correctional Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

At the time of the escape, the vehicle was travelling in Gail Road between Extention 5 and 6 in Malabar when the driver heard noises at the back of the prison truck.

Police said that the driver saw prisoners jump from the top of the truck and flee into the bushes.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that a task team consisting of 17 members was established to track down the escapees.

Labans said police started tracing the escaped suspects at around 7pm on Wednesday night.

Labans said the four escapees were all sentenced robbery suspects, who had been involved in robberies in the Mount Road and Bethelsdorp areas.

The four were arrested during the course of Wednesday night and are being detained at Gelvandale police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.