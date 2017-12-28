‘Mbaks’ in Twitter storm

Barely a week after being told by political satirist Chester Missing at the ANC conference that perhaps he ought to take a leaf out of Helen Zille’s book and only tweet work-related programmes to avoid reputational damage, police minister Fikile Mbalula, pictured, finds himself in the middle of yet another social media storm – this time on why he is tweeting from Dubai.

Yesterday morning Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief Julius Malema reacted to news that the political head of the police services had opted to take his family to Dubai, a city linked to disgraced ANC ministers known to have visited the country during alleged state capture meetings.

“The whole Minister of Police [is] out of the country at this critical period of the year, talk of priorities. “Crime is a serious problem in this country but leisure for our ministers is more important according to the conduct of … ministers, sies,” Malema tweeted.

The EFF leader was joined in the debate by his party’s chief whip Floyd Shivambu, who questioned how during “one of the most hectic periods in South Africa”, the minister will holiday in Dubai and still see nothing wrong with his actions.

“Festive season is one of the most hectic periods in South Africa and police activity is heightened, attending to crime scenes, and assisting with accident reports. “Amidst that, the minister of police is in Dubai, and he sees nothing wrong with that. Wow!!” tweeted Shivambu. The police minister had at the beginning of the festive season posted a message in which he said “please don’t drink and drive, fighting crime begins with you.” “Mbaks”, as he is popularly known, did not back down and reiterated that he was relaxing with his family.

Mbalula tweeted: “It is leisure to b with family? Don’t b desperate for votes you can do better don’t doubt your support man [sic].”

The tirade continued as the former minister of sports and recreation told his critics in a mixture of isiZulu and isiXhosa they must remember their place and mind their own business.

He warned “gossipers” that they risk being ditched by their wives for spreading malicious rumours about him.