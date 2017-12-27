 
Eish! 27.12.2017 11:22 am

EFF leaders blast Dubai based Fikile Mbalula for prioritising ‘leisure’ over his work

Gosebo Mathope
ANCYL leader Julius Malema and Sports and Recreation minister Fikile Mbalula listen to speeches during the ANC's 99th birthday party held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on 8 January 2011. Picture: Gallo Images

Mbalula responded by saying ‘sensational gossipers’ must be careful not to be left by their wives and reminded others to remember their place.

Barely a week after being told by Chester Missing at the ANC conference that he perhaps ought to take a leaf out of Helen Zille’s book and only tweet work-related programmes to avoid reputational damage, police minister Fikile Mbalula finds himself in the middle of yet another social media storm – this on why he will be tweeting from Dubai.

This morning EFF leader Julius Malema reacted to news that the political of the police services has opted to take his family to Dubai, a city linked to disgraced ANC ministers known to have visited the country during state capture meetings.

Malema was joined in the debate by his party’s chief whip Floyd Shivambu. He questioned how during “one of the most hectic periods in South Africa,” the minister will holiday in Dubai and still see nothing with his actions.

The police minister had at the beginning of the festive season posted a message in which he said “please don’t drink and drive, fighting crime begins with you.”

‘Mbaks,’ as he is popularly known, did not back down and reiterated that he relaxing with his family.

The former ANC youth leader said the Guptas are to blame because they apparently own Dubai.

He also suspected those who were fueling the sensation about him in Dubai were probably also tweeting from one of the most expensive hotels in that country.

The tirade continued as the former minister of sports and recreation told his critics in a mixture of isiZulu and isiXhosa they must remember their place and mind their own business.

He warned ‘gossipers’ that they risk being ditched by their wives from spreading malicious rumours about him.

This apparently was too much for one twitter user who asked him if he was okay.

He concluded and reminded everyone he was with his family and disclosing any more details will be “public service overreach.”

