South Africa 27.12.2017 07:00 am

Drunk drivers nabbed in Jozi

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
JMPD sniffer dogs get put back in the car after searching The Star newspaper building on Sauer street in the Johannesburg CBD, 14 September 2015. A phonecall was recieved saying there was a bomb in the building, prompting an evacuation. Police searched the building with sniffer dogs and concluded that it was a hoax. Picture: Neil McCartney

Six medical nurses were brought on duty to draw blood of the arrested drivers at all the Alcohol Evidence Centres, according to the department.

The Christmas weekend saw 521 drunk drivers arrested around Johannesburg, according to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Six medical nurses were brought on duty to draw blood of the arrested drivers at all the Alcohol Evidence Centres, according to the department.

Police have warned that more roadside checkpoints and high speed operations are being planned for the rest of the year.

Roadside checks were carried out by metro police in all eight regions of the city – between Midrand, Orange Farm, Eastgate, Roodepoort and Soweto – with the most arrests taking place in Sandton, according to JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Several motorists were arrested for speeding and disobeying traffic laws, including a female driver who was arrested on Sunday for possessing two fake driving licences and two fake passports.

She was arrested after disregarding a traffic light at the intersection of the Golden Highway and Sheffield Road in Lenasia South, when police found the documents in her possession.

“The suspect was detained at Lenasia South Police Station and will likely appear in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Wednesday,” said Minnaar. “Motorists are reminded to obey all the rules of the road this festive season,” he added.

A 25-year-old man from Lyttleton, Pretoria, spent the Christmas weekend behind bars at the Diepsloot Police Station along with nine other motorists for speeding.

Driving a red Ford Focus, the man was arrested for driving at 184km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N14 between Malibongwe and William Nicol ramps.

“Motorists are reminded not to drive recklessly and not speed,” said Minnaar.

Four months behind bars for ‘drunk’ driver

