South Africa 25.12.2017

Details: How Robbie Malinga passed away

Bernice Maune
Robbie Malinga performs a duet with Kelly Khumalo at the nominee announcement for the 14th annual Metro FM awards, 22 February 2015, in Bryanston, Johannesburg. The event will be held on the 28th of February 2015 in Durban. Picture: Alaister Russell

Malinga passed away at home this afternoon according to a report.

Malinga died today after a long illness.

According to reports, he had succumbed to a long illness which he had battled for months. Times LIVE,  reports that Malinga ‘suddenly died’ died at his home.

Malinga had celebrated his 17-year wedding anniversary with his wife in Paris, France a few weeks ago.

“I was scared for my kids man. My kids are so spoilt. I make sure that I do everything for them. My wife as well, she’s still young to have her husband die. It was scary but I’m a strong person, I am a believer,” he told Sowetan before his passing.

TshisaLIVE also reported that Malinga’s  family are holding a meeting this evening.

