Details: How Robbie Malinga passed away

Malinga died today after a long illness.

According to reports, he had succumbed to a long illness which he had battled for months. Times LIVE, reports that Malinga ‘suddenly died’ died at his home.

Malinga had celebrated his 17-year wedding anniversary with his wife in Paris, France a few weeks ago.

“I was scared for my kids man. My kids are so spoilt. I make sure that I do everything for them. My wife as well, she’s still young to have her husband die. It was scary but I’m a strong person, I am a believer,” he told Sowetan before his passing.

TshisaLIVE also reported that Malinga’s family are holding a meeting this evening.

