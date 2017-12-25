 
South Africa 25.12.2017 08:56 pm

Entertainment industry, celebrities react to Robbie Malinga’s heart breaking death

Bernice Maune
Robbie Malinga during the announcement of the nominees for the 15th Metro FM Music Awards on January 15, 2016 at The Campus in Johannesburg, South Africa. The radio station announced that this year's award winners will walk away with R100 000 each, an initiative introduced to help change the lives of South African artists. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jan Right)

Robbie Malinga during the announcement of the nominees for the 15th Metro FM Music Awards on January 15, 2016 at The Campus in Johannesburg, South Africa. The radio station announced that this year's award winners will walk away with R100 000 each, an initiative introduced to help change the lives of South African artists. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jan Right)

Malinga passed away after battling a long illness.

Malinga passed away this afternoon, confirmed by his wife.

See the reaction on social media below;

 

Legendary muso Robbie Malinga has died

