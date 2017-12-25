Entertainment industry, celebrities react to Robbie Malinga’s heart breaking death

Malinga passed away this afternoon, confirmed by his wife.
See the reaction on social media below;
Hey? Really? WOW! RIP! https://t.co/iUK1WITq9c
— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 25, 2017
We will NEVER forget u Robstar you'll b remembered as one among the greatest in Mzantsi producer,composer, music vocalist par exellence. #RIPRobbieMalinga
— RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 25, 2017
I am saddened by the death of Robbie Malinga. For some reason I was playing his videos last night – featuring and partnering with other huge SA talents! #RIPRobbieMalinga
— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) December 25, 2017
Legend down 😔 Sad day for South African music 💔💔💔 Go well Aya Rob 🙏🏾 #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/4AfpHACiQV
— #Mamelani7July'17 (@NaakMusiQ) December 25, 2017
Rest in pure Peace, Robbie Malinga. I pray you have a serene journey back to our Eternal Source. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️💫💫 #RIPRobbieMalinga
— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 25, 2017
I knew Robbie Malinga because I am friends with TK and Sbu.
TS Records is home.
I was there when Brown was big. I was there when Mzekezeke was a phenomenon. I was there when Izinyoka were khotharing them. Then I met the man behind the beats, Robbie Malinga. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/syEWXeJd87
— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) December 25, 2017
Saddened by the death of @RobbieMalinga. We've lost an icon. Let's celebrate the life of this legend. He left us with great musical memories. The South African music industry will never be the same without him. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/vVJTUjCad5
— Mikey Mashila (@MikeyMashila) December 25, 2017
Death be not proud!
Rest in Power Ta Robbie ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/RWrOCQHRlL
— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 25, 2017
A huge loss to the music industry and SA as a whole. Rest In Peace Robbie Malinga. Your spirit lives on in your music.🙏🏽 #RIPRobbieMalinga
— Thabile Ngwato (@ThabileNgwato) December 25, 2017
A sad loss to the South African music industry, we've lost a powerhouse. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/DG6LPxZ9kE
— IG: Club808_ig (@Club808) December 25, 2017
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Robbie Malinga. His contribution to the music industry will live on #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/50KHBXiLfA
— Channel O (@ChannelOTV) December 25, 2017
For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.