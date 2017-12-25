Legendary muso Robbie Malinga has died

Malinga was in ill health and had passed away after battling an illness.

According to Tshisa LIVE, his wife confirmed his passing today.

“I just got confirmation that he died this afternoon. However we still need to get the finer details from his family,” he said.

The musician’s manager Sipho Dube also told TshisaLIVE he was currently with Malinga’s family and they would only confirm the news after a family meeting.

“I can’t say anything at this stage without speaking to the family. You will need to call me tomorrow.”

