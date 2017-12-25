We cannot celebrate Zuma’s exit, his army of crooks are at work, says Makhosi Khoza

Taking to her Facebook page, Khoza said new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would be unable to remove the corruption within the party and the country at large.

“The ANC December 2017 conference resolutions will destroy this country. Although I left the ANC, it is still a ruling party. I have every right to warn South Africans about the sugar coated more vicious strain of the corruption virus.

“We cannot celebrate JZ exit yet. His army of crooks are at work. They are more sophisticated than yesterday.

“South Africans please wake up. Simply replacing Jacob Zuma does not solve the problem. We need to remove the ANC in order to teach all other would be ruling parties that corruption, bad governance and destructive populist policies are punishable. Those who are corrupt must go to jail. The political organization that shields corruption must be removed from power.”

