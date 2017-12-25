 
54th ANC National Conference 25.12.2017 08:00 pm

We cannot celebrate Zuma’s exit, his army of crooks are at work, says Makhosi Khoza

Citizen Reporter
Makhosi Khoza, founder of African Democratic Change (ADeC). (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabu Kumalo)

The resolutions adopted at the ANC conference would ruin the country said Khoza.

Taking to her Facebook page, Khoza said new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa would be unable to remove the corruption within the party and the country at large.

“The ANC December 2017 conference resolutions will destroy this country. Although I left the ANC, it is still a ruling party. I have every right to warn South Africans about the sugar coated more vicious strain of the corruption virus.

“We cannot celebrate JZ exit yet. His army of crooks are at work. They are more sophisticated than yesterday.

“South Africans please wake up. Simply replacing Jacob Zuma does not solve the problem. We need to remove the ANC in order to teach all other would be ruling parties that corruption, bad governance and destructive populist policies are punishable. Those who are corrupt must go to jail. The political organization that shields corruption must be removed from power.”

Guptas are still in charge of ANC, says Malema

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

