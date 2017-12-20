Bathabile Dlamini’s ANC rebuke backfires as she inspires a slew of open letters

An open letter to Bathabile:

Bathabile Dlamini, President of the ANC Women’s League continues to claim that the ANC has failed the women of South Africa. She cries that the new ANC Top 6 is highly imbalanced with male dominating female 5-1. Of course the imbalance is true and unfair comrade WL President.

But before making halabaloo about it, let me help shed some of your dead brain cells that impedes you from using what’s left of your brain if you ever had any.

Question is;

Did the Women’s League give equal support to all women presidential candidates?

Did they support Lindiwe Sisulu?

Did they suppot Baleka Mbethe?

Did the even support Jesse Duarte?

The answer is a big No.

They focused on Nkosazana Zuma and put all they investments in her and her alone.

Now they cry foul. They should’ve voted them in themselves, remember there’s more women than man in the global population.

The ANC Women’s League is taking sides even within themselves…

Did they support Makhosi Khoza when she was verbally attacked on her position regarding Jacob Zuma? No, instead they increased the barrage of verbal attacks on her.

Did they say anything in support of Khwezi?

I dont remember.

The behaviour of your league is always reactive and never proactive. You wait for events to happen and start reacting.

There can never be a 50-50 gender split in the top 6, at least not anytime soon. This is not my wish or anybody else’s. We aspire for equal representation.

You can imagine what it would be if the top 6 had tipsy YOU, fatigued Nkosazana and idiot Faith Mutambi. But of course if you use your voting numbers you can win…and have them in the top 6

As a woman myself I’d like to move away from this old narrative that all women will hold politcal office same way as men do… yes there are very powerful women with incredible management resumé. We have in the WL such women with impeccable credentials, NDZ is one such….. Sadly not you comrade Bathabile, you and the rest of your kind in the WL. You happened to be in there because somebody liked you to be there…. if we could dig deep deeper we’d discover you are blood related to NDZ. You are nothing but a sorry benefiary of populist politics…you have never been an ideologist nor have you been a theorist. We stand to benefit nothing from you…

We don’t want people like you to lead us. You belong in the kitchen back in the villages.

For Christ sake just shut eeeh up!!!

You have caused enough eeeeh damage at eeeeh SAASA!!!

Concerned Citizen.

As received.

