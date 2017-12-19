Why the casualty of 68 votes can only be Senzo Mchunu

Delegates aligned to the Cyril Ramaphosa camp have reportedly driven a hard bargain, and argued that Senzo Mchunu is the only victim of the uncounted 68 votes.

During a campaign trail in Sekhukhune in Limpopo, Ramaphosa announced his own slate, where he specifically revealed he would prefer Senzo Mchunu to lead the administrative arm of the party as secretary-general.

Sources have alleged the delegates are rejecting Mahumapelo’s threats that the recount may lead to a “collapse” of the conference.

Using a simple formula of adding the 68 votes to the total numbers, they assert that Mchunu would emerge as a winner.

When the 68 votes are added to all candidates, the results are as below:

Cyril Ramaphosa: 2 440 + 68 = 2 508

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: 2 261 + 68= 2 329



Cyril Ramaphosa would remain the president.