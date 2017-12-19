Why the casualty of 68 votes can only be Senzo Mchunu

Delegates aligned to the Cyril Ramaphosa camp have reportedly driven a hard bargain, and argued that Senzo Mchunu is the only victim of the uncounted 68 votes.
During a campaign trail in Sekhukhune in Limpopo, Ramaphosa announced his own slate, where he specifically revealed he would prefer Senzo Mchunu to lead the administrative arm of the party as secretary-general.
Sources have alleged the delegates are rejecting Mahumapelo’s threats that the recount may lead to a “collapse” of the conference.
Using a simple formula of adding the 68 votes to the total numbers, they assert that Mchunu would emerge as a winner.
When the 68 votes are added to all candidates, the results are as below:
Cyril Ramaphosa: 2 440 + 68 = 2 508
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: 2 261 + 68= 2 329
Cyril Ramaphosa would remain the president.
David Mabuza: 2 538 + 68 = 2 606
Lindiwe Sisulu: 2 159 +68 = 2 227
David Mabuza would remain deputy president.
Gwede Mantashe: 2 418 + 68 = 2 486
Nathi Mthethwa: 2 269 + 68 = 2 337
Gwede Mantashe would remain the national chairperson.
Zingiswa Losi: 2 213 + 68 = 2 281
Jessie Duarte: 2 470 + 68 = 2 538
Jessie Duarte would remain the deputy secretary-general
Paul Mashatile: 2 517 +68 = 2 639
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane: 2178 + 68 = 2 246
Paul Mashatile would remain the treasurer-general.
Ace Magashule: 2360 + 68 = 2 428
Senzo Mchunu: 2 330 + 0 = 2 330
That makes Ace Magashule the secretary-general.
Ace Magashule: 2 360 + 0 = 2 360
Senzo Mchunu: 2 330 + 68 = 2 398
Senzo Mchunu would become the SG.
One delegate warned “there is a material difference” and that even in court, the matter would stand. She said delegates in Ramaphosa camp were pushing for the votes to “go to the correct candidate, whether Ace or Senzo”.
For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.