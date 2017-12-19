 
54th ANC National Conference 19.12.2017 04:59 pm

Why the casualty of 68 votes can only be Senzo Mchunu

Gosebo Mathope
Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Tebogo Letsie)

Using a simple formula of adding the 68 votes to the total numbers, they assert that Mchunu would emerge as a winner.

Delegates aligned to the Cyril Ramaphosa camp have reportedly driven a hard bargain, and argued that Senzo Mchunu is the only victim of the uncounted 68 votes.

During a campaign trail in Sekhukhune in Limpopo, Ramaphosa announced his own slate, where he specifically revealed he would prefer Senzo Mchunu to lead the administrative arm of the party as secretary-general.

Sources have alleged the delegates are rejecting Mahumapelo’s threats that the recount may lead to a “collapse” of the conference.

Using a simple formula of adding the 68 votes to the total numbers, they assert that Mchunu would emerge as a winner.

When the 68 votes are added to all candidates, the results are as below:

Cyril Ramaphosa: 2 440 + 68 = 2 508
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: 2 261 + 68= 2 329

Cyril Ramaphosa would remain the president.

David Mabuza: 2 538 + 68 = 2 606
Lindiwe Sisulu: 2 159  +68 = 2 227

David Mabuza would remain deputy president.

Gwede Mantashe: 2 418 + 68 = 2 486
Nathi Mthethwa: 2 269 + 68 = 2 337

Gwede Mantashe would remain the national chairperson.

Zingiswa Losi: 2 213 + 68 = 2 281
Jessie Duarte: 2 470 + 68 = 2 538

Jessie Duarte would remain the deputy secretary-general

Paul Mashatile: 2 517  +68 = 2 639
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane: 2178 + 68 = 2 246

Paul Mashatile would remain the treasurer-general.

Ace Magashule: 2360 + 68 = 2 428
Senzo Mchunu: 2 330 + 0 = 2  330

That makes Ace Magashule the secretary-general.

Ace Magashule: 2 360 + 0 = 2 360
Senzo Mchunu: 2 330 + 68 = 2 398

Senzo Mchunu would become the SG.

One delegate warned “there is a material difference” and that even in court, the matter would stand.  She said delegates in Ramaphosa camp were pushing for the votes to “go to the correct candidate, whether Ace or Senzo”.

Guptas are still in charge of ANC, says Malema

