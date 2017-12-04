Motsoaledi saddened by death of two SA medical students in Cuba

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday said his department had learned with shock and sadness about the death of two final-year Cuba-based South African medical students.

Health ministry spokesperson Popo Maja said: “We are informed that students had hired a house for a birthday party. Two of the students drowned and died in the swimming pool. They are Sihle Cebo Makhaye and Sibusiso Thanks Ngeleka, both from KwaZulu-Natal.”

The statement quoted Motsoaledi saying: “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, relatives, colleagues and friends of the deceased in this darkest hour. We express our sincere condolences.”

– African News Agency (ANA)