 
menu
South Africa 4.12.2017 04:55 pm

Motsoaledi saddened by death of two SA medical students in Cuba

Thembelihle Mkhonza
Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi during a press briefing at GCIS, 14 February 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi during a press briefing at GCIS, 14 February 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The department of health in KwaZulu-Natal is arranging trauma counselling for members of the families.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday said his department had learned with shock and sadness about the death of two final-year Cuba-based South African medical students.

Health ministry spokesperson Popo Maja said: “We are informed that students had hired a house for a birthday party. Two of the students drowned and died in the swimming pool. They are Sihle Cebo Makhaye and Sibusiso Thanks Ngeleka, both from KwaZulu-Natal.”

The statement quoted Motsoaledi saying: “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, relatives, colleagues and friends of the deceased in this darkest hour. We express our sincere condolences.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
How Motsoaledi’s well-meaning NHI plans fall short 29.6.2018
Medical aid companies still quiet on Motsoaledi’s amendments 22.6.2018
New SA medical aid amendments will change your life 21.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.