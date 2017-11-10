Mandla Mandela’s bitter divorce battle has been finalised

Mandla, the grandson of struggle hero Nelson Mandela, broke the news on social media.

He shared a screenshot of a newspaper report about their divorce battle on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“We are pleased that the matter of my divorce from Ms Tando Mabunu has been settled today. The finalisation of the matter which has been before the courts since 2009 is a great relief and enables the parties to carry on with their lives unfettered,” he captioned the image.

Mandla and Tando wed in 2004, but five years later their union came to an end, with the latter filing for divorce.

But the couple, who were married under civil law in community of property, were in and out of court for years, as they fought over assets.

Lawyers for Tando say she is “satisfied” with the settlement.

She successfully fought to have two of his remarriages declared null and void.

Mandla wed Anais Grimaud in a traditional ceremony in 2010. She was later accused of falling pregnant by Mandla’s younger brother.

The Mveso chief married Mbali Makhathini in 2011. The couple are reportedly still together.

Despite the drama, Mandla wished his ex-wife well.

“We wish Ms Tando well for the future and we thank all who have been an immense support during this time,” he wrote.

Mandla became a new dad earlier this year when his wife Rabia Clarke gave birth to a son they named Mntwanenkosi Mandela Ikraam Mandela.

The couple married in a traditional Muslim ceremony in 2016.

His wife is now formally known as Nosekeni Rabia Mandela.

