 
menu
Business 25.10.2017 05:08 pm

READ: Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement

Gosebo Mathope
SUSPICIOUS. Malusi Gigaba’s ‘adviser’ in the Home Affairs department has been named as a central figure in the fast-tracking of the Guptas naturalisation. Picture: EPA-EFE

SUSPICIOUS. Malusi Gigaba’s ‘adviser’ in the Home Affairs department has been named as a central figure in the fast-tracking of the Guptas naturalisation. Picture: EPA-EFE

Included in the speech were fiscal policy objectives and and spending priorities over the next three-year expenditure period.

This afternoon Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his maiden Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in parliament.

The statement is a government policy document that communicates to parliament and the country the economic context in which the forthcoming budget will be presented.

Included in the speech were fiscal policy objectives and spending priorities over the next three-year expenditure period.

FULL SPEECH BELOW:

http://https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/1703406/malusi-gigaba-is-the-biggest-enabler-of-corruption-says-eff/

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
SCA dismisses Gigaba’s appeal over constitutional breach ruling 28.3.2018
Shivambu denies xenophobia after questioning Gigaba on ‘Zim’ nationality 14.3.2018
Gigaba ‘highly incensed’ by New Age Breakfast sponsorship 13.3.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.