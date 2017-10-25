READ: Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement

This afternoon Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his maiden Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in parliament.

The statement is a government policy document that communicates to parliament and the country the economic context in which the forthcoming budget will be presented.

Included in the speech were fiscal policy objectives and spending priorities over the next three-year expenditure period.

FULL SPEECH BELOW:

http://https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/1703406/malusi-gigaba-is-the-biggest-enabler-of-corruption-says-eff/

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.