Give me my job back, Ntlemeza petitions Mbalula

A press statement released by axed head of the Hawks Berning Mthandazo Ntlemeza’s lawyer, Comfort Ngidi, announced that his client has lodged a Constitutional Court application for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) judgment.

That judgment nullified his appointment as the head of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (DPCI), also known as the Hawks. After the appointment was nullified by the Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria, Ntlemeza petitioned the SCA to appeal the ruling.

In the meantime, Ntlemeza wants police minister to reinstate him to his position pending the finalisation of his Constitutional Court bid.

His removal was championed by Freedom Under Law and Helen Suzman Foundation after another high court ruling that said he was not fit to hold the position after he misled a court of law.

In the statement, Ngidi claims Mbalula only informed his client of the SCA ruling in September, despite the matter having been handed down in June. He called on Mbalula to “allow the status quo to prevail”.

The Sowetan quotes Mbalula’s ministerial spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, as having said: “We remain bound by the decision of our courts.”

