South Africa 20.10.2017 11:33 am

WATCH: Parliament briefed on Brian Molefe’s R30m payout

Citizen Reporter
Parliament is hearing information about the R30m that was set to be paid out to its former CEO, Brian Molefe.

Molefe resigned after former public protector Thuli Madonsela located him at the Gupta household on several occasions.

He was later reinstated and removed earlier this year due to a legal technicality that stated he had gone on leave and not resigned. However, a pension payout of R30 million was due to him, with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown overturning this on the basis that Eskom was in financial trouble.

Parliament is now hearing how the figure was tabled and the process leading up to that.

