WATCH: ANCYL’s Nzuza gagged from speaking at Magaqa’s chaotic memorial

The ANC Youth League secretary general Njabulo Nzuza’s speech at Sindiso Magaqa’s memorial service in Soweto was cut short as ANC members who reportedly support Cyril Ramaphosa started singing while he spoke.

The memorial service then turned chaotic as those who reportedly support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma clashed with the group wearing #CR17 t-shirts.

MKMVA members were called in to calm the situation and gospel singer, Bethusile Mcinga was also called on stage to “bring in the holy spirit”.

Watch the video posted on Twitter by Times Media reporter, Bafana Nzimande below:

Magaqa’s memorial service was held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus on Wednesday.

The former ANC Youth League secretary-general died in hospital earlier this month.

He was admitted to hospital in July after being shot with two other councillors in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu Natal.

Magaqa and the two councillors were reportedly shot at a general dealer store.

He served as the ANC Youth League’s secretary-general before the league was disbanded in 2012.

The disruptions at Magaqa’s memorial service shocked Twitter:

Reports of chaos and division at #MagaqaMemorial.One cannot imagine what will happen at his funeral this Saturday? #SindisoMagaqa — Rajesh Jantilal (@RajeshJantilal) September 13, 2017

ANCYL group members wearing #CR17 T-shirts disrupts the #MagaqaMemorial that is underway at UJ Soweto campus. #votfmnews — VOICE OF TEMBISA FM (@votfm_876) September 13, 2017

Whats happening to us… Where’s our ubuntu? Why are cdes disrupting #MagaqaMemorial service? SMH — Vuyisile Khumalo™ (@KHUMAVU) September 13, 2017

