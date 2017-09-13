 
South Africa 13.9.2017 08:04 pm

WATCH: ANCYL’s Nzuza gagged from speaking at Magaqa’s chaotic memorial

Batandwa Malingo
Chaos erupted at the memorial service and MKMVA members had to be called to calm the situation.

The ANC Youth League secretary general Njabulo Nzuza’s speech at Sindiso Magaqa’s memorial service in Soweto was cut short as ANC members who reportedly support Cyril Ramaphosa started singing while he spoke.

The memorial service then turned chaotic as those who reportedly support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma clashed with the group wearing #CR17 t-shirts.

MKMVA members were called in to calm the situation and gospel singer, Bethusile Mcinga was also called on stage to “bring in the holy spirit”.

Watch the video posted on Twitter by Times Media reporter, Bafana Nzimande below:

Magaqa’s memorial service was held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus on Wednesday.

The former ANC Youth League secretary-general died in hospital earlier this month.

He was admitted to hospital in July after being shot with two other councillors in uMzimkhulu, KwaZulu Natal.

Magaqa and the two councillors were reportedly shot at a general dealer store.

He served as the ANC Youth League’s secretary-general before the league was disbanded in 2012.

The disruptions at Magaqa’s memorial service shocked Twitter:

ALSO READ:

Police investigating claims Sindiso Magaqa was poisoned

