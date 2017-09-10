VIDEO: Woman reportedly emerges ‘unscathed’ from crushed Audi TT

In a video that emerged on Sunday afternoon, the wreck of an Audi TT S in Sandton, Johannesburg, is captured from all sides.

UPDATE: Since this article was first published, it has been established that the driver was a woman in her early 20s and is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being found outside the vehicle.

ER24 paramedics said they found a “wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall”.

“The body of a woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle. “Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.” She was stabilised on the scene before being transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. The cause of the crash was still under investigation. The front part of the car, housing the engine, was completely missing, with car parts strewn across the pavement. The passenger side looks completely crushed, but the driver was fortunate in that the right side of the car’s structural integrity appears to have survived the accident.

The person taking the video says the driver not only survived but is completely fine, not even suffering any pain. This has now been shown to untrue.

He says she was able to get out of the car on her own and call emergency services.

“She’s in the hospital. Yeah, man. This really shows you that God lives.”

Watch the video below: