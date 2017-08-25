Vusi Nova hijacked, kidnapped, found alive near-naked

The police have confirmed that musician Vusi Nova, who was kidnapped in a hijacking outside his house in Melville, Johannesburg, has survived the ordeal.

His personal assistant Delphine Klassen said four men jumped out of a VW Polo and tried to steal the car Nova was travelling in, which had an additional four people in it.

Just before 5am, following a concert with Ntando, the hijackers took the Sama-winning artist, known for his song Ndikuthandile, and dragged another of his band members to their vehicle.

A gunshot apparently went off. The other band member, also a singer, was found shortly afterwards in Riverlea and it was reportedly, according to Tshisa Live, only later confirmed that Nova was also left in Riverlea.

eNCA has reported he was left stripped down – only in his underwear and shoes.

Brixton police confirmed Nova was still alive after 6am following an appeal by his label for information on his whereabouts and frantic concern on social media.

His Range Rover, however, is allegedly still in the hands of his assailants.

https://twitter.com/lukeanele2/status/900948076046589953