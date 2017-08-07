EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case

The EFF has called on deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana to hand himself over to the police. This after audio of the minister allegedly admitting to assaulting Mandisa Duma emerged.

The alleged assault took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg.

In the audio, Manana allegedly admits to Phesheya Duma, the victim’s brother, that he only slapped her. The alleged assault came after a debate about who should replace President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

“Manana must also name all the men who helped him deliver the assault as it is clear he was not the only one doing the beating. If his admission of guilt is genuine, then he must hand himself over to the police with immediate effect and call out his corroborators,” said the EFF.

The party that has been vocal in condemning violence against women, has called Manana “trash”.

“He is the perfect example of a man that must be characterised as trash.

“Let the woman victim find justice, particularly in a time in our country when all women are losing hope in the face of violence against their gender. There must be no place in our society for women abusers like Manana. We condemn his actions with the contempt they deserve.”

The party has further called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula his colleagues in the ruling party not to “protect” the minister or blame the victim, “as it is usually the case”.

In fact, Mbalula should display “the same energy” in the case “as he does on other cases relating to criminals”.

“We expect him to keep the public informed and make sure that Mduduzi Manana meets the full might of the law as he does with other cases.”

In a statement on Monday morning, Mbalula said he took the allegations “very serious”.

“Minister Mbalula maintains that victims of abuse and gender-based violence who go to the SAPS stations with cases of assault must be treated as genuine victims.

“Minister Mbalula expects the victim to be treated with respect and dignity and expects that the police will proactively give feedback to the victim,” said Mbalula in a statement.

A case of assault has been opened.

