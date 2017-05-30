 
South Africa 30.5.2017 12:18 pm

Details: IFP leader Buthelezi’s Gupta visit and what he ate for lunch

Citizen Reporter
FILE PICTURE: IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Buthelezi joins a slew of high-profile ministers and politicians, such as Brian Molefe, Malusi Gigaba and Jonas Mcebisi, who have been guests of the influential family.

On May 3, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a guest at Saxonwold.

Accompanied by his son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, the pair were set to have lunch at the invitation of the Guptas. Emails leaked to the Sunday Times show correspondence between Buthelezi’s secretary, Lyndith Walker, to the Guptas. A date was set, and the time agreed upon was 1pm, reports The Sowetan.

“With regards to dietary requirements, the Prince is diabetic and follows a strict diet. I attach details hereto. If it is not possible to bring chicken or fish into your home, please cater for sufficient steamed vegetables and salad. He is unable to eat spicy food,” part of the email reads.

Grilled fish, chicken, nuts, cheese, crackers with butter, Golden Delicious apples and rooibos tea were also sent to the Guptas for Buthelezi’s meal.

Buthelezi and his son were both not available to comment.

Emails leaked over the weekend have unearthed how the Guptas coached ANCYL leader Collen Maine in preparing for media conferences, approved Mosebenzi Zwane’s ministerial appointment a month before and had circulated emails for an exit plan for President Jacob Zuma.

It has also been revealed a molecular biologist based in India was a Gupta ‘insider’ who sat on the SAA board and had sent emails to an intermediary, who then forwarded these to Tony Gupta.

READ MORE:

Guptas had ‘insider’ on SAA board who ‘fed them information’

