Suspect cuffed for possession of 30 donkey skins in Vryburg

The National Council of SPCAs have uncovered more donkey skins, this time in Vryburg, in the North West province.

In a media statement, the council said that its Farm Animal Protection Unit responded to a tip-off and together with the Vryburg SAPS Stock Theft Unit members, about 30 donkey skins were discovered inside a house at a residential property.

“According to the tenant of the property, all the skins that were discovered belonged to him. The skins had been purchased from surrounding villages where donkeys had been slaughtered inhumanely and illegally, according to information that was obtained from the suspect,” said the NSPCA.

The animal welfare organisation said the suspect would be charged under the Meat Safety Act 40 of 2000. Further, charges under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 were being considered.



“According to the tenant, this was a small consignment and many others, much larger in size, had already been sold and shipped off to various customers,” said the NSPCA.

“The donkey skins found at the property have been logged as evidence with the local SAPS and has been removed to a place of safety.”



Now the NSPCA Inspector will work on the case and others in the area. For this, the NSPCA appealed to the public to assist them with any information to track down suspects and bring them to justice.

The NSPCA described the trade in donkey skins as “despicable, horrendous and cruel”.

Previously, the NSPCA have explained that the demand for donkey hide, which contains a gelatin, was supposedly for medical purposes, such as treating anti-ageing, insomnia and blood circulation.

In October last year, the Highveld Horse Care Unit’s Bev Seabourne told The Citizen that the illegal slaughter of donkeys for the trade in their hides was rapidly diminishing the donkey population in South Africa and the unit had been investigating such illegal slaughters and trade in donkey hides for about a year. They had been prosecuting individuals that have been caught in the act since May 2015, she said.

In February, a crime intelligence-driven operation in the Brandvlei area of Randfontein, on the West Rand, led to the discovery of donkey skins with an estimated value of R2 250 000 on a smallholding.

