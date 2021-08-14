Editorial
14 Aug 2021
Not getting Covid-19 jabs a lose-lose stance

In communities where religion is strong, many are following similar trains of thought to that expressed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who believes the 'foreign' substances in the vaccines bear the mark of 'Satan'.

South Africa’s Covid vaccination programme is losing momentum as the vaccine-hesitant and the outright anti-vaxxers shun the jab centres, convinced, somehow, that the whole thing is just one big con. Most of them say they don’t trust a hastily developed vaccine (discounting, of course, how many people, countries and companies were involved and how the process was accelerated through technology) or that the vaccination programmes are merely a way of exercising governmental control over the population. Much of that hesitance and outright denial has been driven by publicity-hungry lobby groups like Pandata, which continue to peddle any manner of conspiracy...

