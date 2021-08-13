Editorial
Saving the planet one tot at a time

Now, the drinkers of Glenfiddich can bask in the warm glow of self-righteousness, knowing that every tot helps save the planet, Jimmy!

Whisky, playwright George Bernard Shaw once said, is “like liquid sunshine”. Now, that “solar power” in the golden nectar has been harnessed for a new, environmentally friendly use. At the Glenfiddich Distillery at Dufftown in Scotland, draff – one of the by-products of whisky making – is combined with a yellow, beer-like liquid called pot ale, another residue of the distilling process, to produce a low-carbon biogas. This is primarily methane and is being used to power trucks which have been specially adapted to run on the gas. The distillery claims the biogas is a renewable resource which creates an...

